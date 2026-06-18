Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by Ashe Capital Management LP

Ashe Capital Management LP cut its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,493 shares of the company's stock after selling 177,385 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up 10.0% of Ashe Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ashe Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of Datadog worth $102,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,461,000. BNP Paribas grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 170,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,888 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $17,376,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 434,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,690,388.79. This represents a 14.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total value of $26,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,473,073.60. This trade represents a 88.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,359,860 shares of company stock worth $279,385,577. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $238.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $226.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.81. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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