Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,476 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,132 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Datadog by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Datadog by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,289,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $610,835,000 after buying an additional 40,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Datadog by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after buying an additional 2,216,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Datadog by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,707,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,518,000 after buying an additional 840,633 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $126.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.29. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.69 and a fifty-two week high of $201.69. The company's 50-day moving average price is $119.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Datadog from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.95.

View Our Latest Report on Datadog

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,443 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $4,717,115.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,877,364.06. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $3,761,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at $61,876,479.06. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 523,833 shares of company stock worth $63,581,080 over the last ninety days. 6.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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