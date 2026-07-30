Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Stock Holdings Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,749,569 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,439,082 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.18% of Datadog worth $905,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Datadog by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock worth $20,762,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $469,461,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,964.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,683 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog and Cloudaware announced a partnership to bring Cloudaware LogSight to the Datadog Marketplace. The integration is designed to identify cloud services that are not sending logs to Datadog, potentially increasing log-management usage and strengthening Datadog’s observability platform. Cloudaware and Datadog partnership

Datadog and Cloudaware announced a partnership to bring Cloudaware LogSight to the Datadog Marketplace. The integration is designed to identify cloud services that are not sending logs to Datadog, potentially increasing log-management usage and strengthening Datadog’s observability platform. Positive Sentiment: The company’s growing mix of multi-year contracts increased remaining performance obligations by 51% to $3.48 billion. Investors view the larger backlog as evidence of stronger revenue predictability and support for Datadog’s higher fiscal 2026 outlook. Datadog multi-year contracts

The company’s growing mix of multi-year contracts increased remaining performance obligations by 51% to $3.48 billion. Investors view the larger backlog as evidence of stronger revenue predictability and support for Datadog’s higher fiscal 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Optimism is building ahead of Datadog’s August 6 earnings release. The latest quarter showed 32% year-over-year revenue growth to approximately $1.01 billion, while earnings exceeded expectations and management raised its full-year 2026 outlook. Analysts have cited durable cloud and AI-related demand, with BTIG raising its price target to $289 from $255 and maintaining a Buy rating. BTIG Datadog price target

Optimism is building ahead of Datadog’s August 6 earnings release. The latest quarter showed 32% year-over-year revenue growth to approximately $1.01 billion, while earnings exceeded expectations and management raised its full-year 2026 outlook. Analysts have cited durable cloud and AI-related demand, with BTIG raising its price target to from $255 and maintaining a Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning is mixed: 555 investors added shares in the latest quarter, compared with 498 that reduced holdings. BlackRock and Citadel made notable additions, while FMR, T. Rowe Price and Massachusetts Financial Services reduced positions. This suggests continued interest but limited consensus.

Institutional positioning is mixed: 555 investors added shares in the latest quarter, compared with 498 that reduced holdings. BlackRock and Citadel made notable additions, while FMR, T. Rowe Price and Massachusetts Financial Services reduced positions. This suggests continued interest but limited consensus. Negative Sentiment: Insiders have reported extensive selling, including recent transactions by CEO Olivier Pomel, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc and Director Amit Agarwal. The sales were conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their value as discretionary bearish signals, but they may still weigh on sentiment given DDOG’s sharp rally and elevated valuation.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $264.07 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $278.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.01 and a 200-day moving average of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a PE ratio of 694.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $14,612,847.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,011,846.55. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total transaction of $26,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,473,073.60. The trade was a 88.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,486,587 shares of company stock worth $342,962,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 target price on Datadog in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on Datadog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.84.

View Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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