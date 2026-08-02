Dave Inc. $DAVE is Prospect Capital Advisors LLC's 8th Largest Position

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,240 shares of the fintech company's stock after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the quarter. Dave comprises approximately 5.0% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Dave worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,839 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $151,852,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dave by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,100 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $110,506,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dave by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,295 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $70,483,000 after acquiring an additional 75,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dave by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,173 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $44,069,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Dave by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,163 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $51,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company's stock.

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Dave Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAVE opened at $372.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 3.82. Dave Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.21 and a 52 week high of $458.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.41 and a 200 day moving average of $254.46.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Dave had a return on equity of 77.70% and a net margin of 37.22%.The company had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.67 million. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave news, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of Dave stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total value of $68,103.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,654.90. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $2,330,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,501,247.50. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 28.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAVE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave from $300.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dave from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dave in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $332.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dave from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $379.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dave

Dave Company Profile

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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