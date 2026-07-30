Dave Inc. $DAVE Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the fintech company's stock after selling 13,901 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Dave were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAVE. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in Dave during the second quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dave by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAVE. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dave from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $332.00 price target on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Dave from $340.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore started coverage on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $379.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAVE

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave

In other news, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total value of $68,103.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,353,654.90. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $2,330,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,501,247.50. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 28.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAVE opened at $378.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Dave Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.21 and a 1-year high of $458.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 3.82. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $337.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.65.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Dave had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 77.70%. The firm had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.67 million. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dave Inc. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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