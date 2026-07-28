Daventry Group LP Takes $2.02 Million Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Daventry Group LP bought a new position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,500 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Qnity Electronics comprises about 2.3% of Daventry Group LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Q. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,226,626,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,786,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,057,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics by 741.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,375,735 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $518,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,617 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Q has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.78.

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Qnity Electronics Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE Q opened at $132.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $177.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.43.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is 11.00%.

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics is a materials science company serving the semiconductor and broader electronics industries. The company develops and supplies advanced materials, components and process solutions used in the manufacture of semiconductors and other high-performance electronic devices.

Its offerings support multiple stages of electronics production, including wafer fabrication, semiconductor packaging, lithography, cleaning, polishing and related manufacturing processes. Qnity's products are designed to help electronics manufacturers improve device performance, reliability and production efficiency as chip designs become more complex.

Qnity was established through the separation of DuPont's Electronics business and operates as an independent company under the Qnity name.

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