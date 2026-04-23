Davidson Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,527 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,729 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,611,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,879 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,399 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $87,333,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 343,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $147,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $1,362,221.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,508.16. The trade was a 50.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $1,123,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,386,161.40. This represents a 44.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of HUBB opened at $549.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $557.11. The stock's 50 day moving average is $506.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Hubbell's payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $533.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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