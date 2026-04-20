Davidson Investment Advisors Has $18.72 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,725 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors' holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Philip Morris International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. BusinessWire Article Financial Post Article

FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Seeking Alpha Article

Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. AmericanBankingNews Article

Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. Neutral Sentiment: Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Yahoo Finance Article Zacks Article

Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Neutral Sentiment: New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Yahoo Finance Partnership Article

New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Negative Sentiment: UBS flags that FY2026 sales growth could be under pressure, which is a reminder of potential top-line/headwind risks even as margins/pricing stabilize — a risk for forward guidance and multiple expansion. Yahoo/UBS Article

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $157.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $191.30. The firm has a market cap of $246.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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