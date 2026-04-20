Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 32,111 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,070 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,111 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.14% of Dynatrace worth $17,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,331,422 shares of the company's stock worth $161,407,000 after purchasing an additional 212,607 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 22.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222,505 shares of the company's stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,077,181 shares of the company's stock worth $52,039,000 after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 790.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 43,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 63.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,040,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,411,000 after acquiring an additional 402,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Dynatrace Trading Up 0.0%

Dynatrace stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Dynatrace's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 3,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,480.50. This represents a 660.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Dynatrace from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $51.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, February 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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