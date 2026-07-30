DaVita Inc. $DVA Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in DaVita were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company's stock.

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DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $240.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $244.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.76.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The company's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research cut DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on DaVita from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $216.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on DVA

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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