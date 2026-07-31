Dayah Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,801 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Dayah Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,801 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Dayah Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Amundi raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,288,672 shares of the construction company's stock worth $176,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,740 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,436 shares of the construction company's stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WMS. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $137.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.85 and a 1-year high of $179.32.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $676.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc NYSE: WMS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company's product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

Further Reading

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