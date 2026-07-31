Dayah Capital LLC Buys Shares of 470,000 Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT

Dayah Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 470,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,044,000. Ecovyst comprises approximately 2.3% of Dayah Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dayah Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Ecovyst as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,400,000 shares of the company's stock worth $91,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ecovyst by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,829,034 shares of the company's stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 3,435,942 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $19,946,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Ecovyst by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,254,503 shares of the company's stock worth $41,396,000 after buying an additional 1,395,481 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ecovyst by 221.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,590,044 shares of the company's stock worth $13,086,000 after buying an additional 1,095,228 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECVT. Freedom Capital raised shares of Ecovyst to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECVT

Ecovyst Stock Up 0.8%

ECVT stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.07 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

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