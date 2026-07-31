Dayah Capital LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. $ARLP

Dayah Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,000 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. Alliance Resource Partners makes up 0.7% of Dayah Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dayah Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alliance Resource Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARLP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,363,174 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,741 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,282,671 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $76,256,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 145.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 737,328 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $20,387,000 after buying an additional 437,486 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 668,000 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $15,518,000 after buying an additional 289,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 657,191 shares of the energy company's stock worth $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company's stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.23. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $551.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.30 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 12.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. Alliance Resource Partners's payout ratio is 126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Resource Partners has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alliance Resource Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial raised its earnings outlook. The firm lifted its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.85 from $0.75 and its Q4 estimate to $0.87 from $0.78. It also increased its FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 forecasts to $2.89, $3.11 and $3.36, respectively. The longer-term upgrades support the case for improving earnings and distributions. MarketBeat ARLP analyst estimates

The firm lifted its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.85 from $0.75 and its Q4 estimate to $0.87 from $0.78. It also increased its FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 forecasts to $2.89, $3.11 and $3.36, respectively. The longer-term upgrades support the case for improving earnings and distributions. Positive Sentiment: Income-focused investors may be supporting the stock. A recent analysis highlighted ARLP’s roughly 9% yield as the primary source of its investment appeal, which can help attract investors despite cyclical coal-market risks. Alliance Resource Partners: The 9% Yield Does The Heavy Lifting

A recent analysis highlighted ARLP’s roughly 9% yield as the primary source of its investment appeal, which can help attract investors despite cyclical coal-market risks. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.57 from $2.50, modestly improving its near-term annual outlook. However, its estimate remains below the broader $2.60 consensus.

to $2.57 from $2.50, modestly improving its near-term annual outlook. However, its estimate remains below the broader $2.60 consensus. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti reduced most 2027 forecasts. The firm cut its Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates to $0.68, $0.75, $0.76 and $0.70, respectively, and lowered its FY2027 forecast to $2.89 from $2.96. These reductions imply softer expected earnings momentum. MarketBeat ARLP analyst estimates

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Further Reading

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