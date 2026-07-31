Dayah Capital LLC Takes Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Dayah Capital LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,435,000. AptarGroup accounts for about 2.8% of Dayah Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dayah Capital LLC owned 0.09% of AptarGroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 30,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136,211 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 135,759 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,198,000 after buying an additional 87,467 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $170.80.

View Our Latest Report on AptarGroup

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $182,676.40. This represents a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ATR opened at $133.97 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $158.12.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

See Also

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