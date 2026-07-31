Dayah Capital LLC Takes Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Dayah Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. Nucor comprises about 0.8% of Dayah Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Get Nucor alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,407,540 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,633,554,000 after purchasing an additional 144,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,205 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $429,298,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919,883 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $313,152,000 after buying an additional 56,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $2,729,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,187.90. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,096 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total value of $2,282,503.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,213,875.68. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 29,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,879 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nucor from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $224.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Nucor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $273.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $257.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's 50-day moving average price is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.97. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $131.32 and a 52 week high of $270.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Key Stories Impacting Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nucor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nucor wasn't on the list.

While Nucor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here