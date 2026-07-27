Dean Capital Management Sells 70,123 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Dean Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,537 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 70,123 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management's holdings in Steven Madden were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 86.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOO

Insider Activity

In other Steven Madden news, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $230,276.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,848. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $25,900.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,038.29. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 6,270 shares of company stock worth $276,992 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.75 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $653.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.64 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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