Decheng Capital LLC Sells 418,210 Shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. $UPB

Decheng Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB - Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724,868 shares of the company's stock after selling 418,210 shares during the quarter. Upstream Bio makes up about 3.7% of Decheng Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Decheng Capital LLC owned approximately 5.01% of Upstream Bio worth $24,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth $7,842,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $20,991,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Upstream Bio by 563.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,806,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,972 shares during the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the first quarter worth $7,906,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Upstream Bio by 2,049.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,000,631 shares of the company's stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 954,072 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore lowered shares of Upstream Bio from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Upstream Bio from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Upstream Bio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Upstream Bio from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio Stock Performance

UPB stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Upstream Bio had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 4,718.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio's approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company's research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

Further Reading

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