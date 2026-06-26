Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $4.23 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,202 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000. ASML accounts for 1.9% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $959,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in ASML by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,393,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in ASML by 314.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $23,841,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $1,444,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,841.18 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,959.04. The company has a market cap of $724.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,622.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,421.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,772.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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