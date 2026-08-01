Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,141 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 326,231 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.73% of Deckers Outdoor worth $104,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 374.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,149,719 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $326,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,752,772 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $285,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,353 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $273,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $252,729,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,021 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $180,464,000 after purchasing an additional 995,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $133.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a $133.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.16.

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Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $125.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company's fifty day moving average price is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 18.54%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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