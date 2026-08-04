Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,240 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 14,596 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Deckers Outdoor worth $37,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,017 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 385,983 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,272 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 117,636 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of DECK stock opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $125.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 18.54%.The business's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Raymond James Financial lowered Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus set a $128.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 29th. KGI Securities cut Deckers Outdoor from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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