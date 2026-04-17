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Deere & Company $DE Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Deere & Company logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 98.5%, acquiring 11,783 shares (an additional 5,846) valued at about $5.49 million, while institutional investors own roughly 68.58% of the stock.
  • Deere beat quarterly expectations with EPS $2.42 vs. $1.90 and revenue of $9.61 billion (up 17.5% YoY); analysts forecast ~19.32 EPS for the year and the stock carries an average price target of $655.45 ("Moderate Buy").
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share (annualized $6.48, yield 1.1%), with an ex‑dividend date of March 31 and a payout ratio of 36.53%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company.

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,783 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $584.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $433.00 and a 52-week high of $674.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $594.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.42. The company has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Deere & Company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Key Headlines Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $543.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $675.00 to $580.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $655.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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