Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,217 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 68,394 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 7,936 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $584.03 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $594.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.42. The company has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $433.00 and a fifty-two week high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $675.00 to $580.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $541.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $655.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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