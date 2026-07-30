Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,620 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 25,975 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Delek US worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Delek US by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Delek US

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Refining margins and fuel supply are supporting the sector. Wider crack spreads, tight refining capacity and constrained fuel supplies are benefiting refiners, including Delek US, ahead of its upcoming second-quarter earnings report. DK is identified as one of three refiners posting strong year-to-date gains. 3 Refiners Benefiting From Oil Volatility and Tight Fuel Supply

Wider crack spreads, tight refining capacity and constrained fuel supplies are benefiting refiners, including Delek US, ahead of its upcoming second-quarter earnings report. DK is identified as one of three refiners posting strong year-to-date gains. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised most of its forward earnings projections and reiterated a “Strong-Buy” rating. Estimates were increased for second- and third-quarter 2026 EPS to $0.68 and $1.28, respectively, while full-year 2026 EPS rose to $2.22 from $2.12. Forecasts for the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2027 also increased, lifting FY2027 EPS to $2.21 from $2.09. The Q4 2026 estimate was raised to $0.19 from $0.17, and Q4 2027 to $0.86 from $0.83.

Estimates were increased for second- and third-quarter 2026 EPS to $0.68 and $1.28, respectively, while full-year 2026 EPS rose to $2.22 from $2.12. Forecasts for the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2027 also increased, lifting FY2027 EPS to $2.21 from $2.09. The Q4 2026 estimate was raised to $0.19 from $0.17, and Q4 2027 to $0.86 from $0.83. Positive Sentiment: Industry-level analyst sentiment is favorable. Zacks recommended buying DK along with PBF Energy and Valero, citing continued strength in the refining and marketing industry. 3 Top Refining & Marketing Stocks Riding Industry Strength

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delek US from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delek US from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Delek US from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DK

Delek US Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE:DK opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $68.93.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. The business's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek US news, Director Vicky Sutil sold 1,871 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $89,808.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,664. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $504,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,326.36. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 39,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,718 in the last three months. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report).

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