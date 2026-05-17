Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 128.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,409 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 847 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,179 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,961 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $242.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.38 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.79.

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About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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