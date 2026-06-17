Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,427 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $38,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $404.07 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $469.47. The stock has a market cap of $260.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,907,857 shares of company stock worth $1,556,603,326. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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