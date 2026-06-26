Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Acquired by Grey Ledge Advisors LLC

Grey Ledge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,620,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 119,263 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Melius Research set a $565.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.38.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 20,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $8,100,696.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,309,588.72. This represents a 28.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $15,938,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,184,537.92. This trade represents a 36.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,885,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,987,916. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $409.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $307.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.06. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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