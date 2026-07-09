Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,901 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of DELL opened at $431.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.76.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 12,022 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,262.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,637,407. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 63,204 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.52, for a total value of $25,946,506.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,384,156.84. The trade was a 67.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,055,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,039,891 over the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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