Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,181 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 36,292 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 20,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $8,100,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,309,588.72. The trade was a 28.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $13,809,681.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,010,044.08. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,476,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,167,546 in the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s AI server and rack-scale infrastructure business continues to gain traction, with reports of major shipments and strong demand supporting the growth narrative.

Dell’s AI server and rack-scale infrastructure business continues to gain traction, with reports of major shipments and strong demand supporting the growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to view Dell as a top AI and enterprise infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest in the stock.

Market commentary continues to view Dell as a top AI and enterprise infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Michael Dell’s rising wealth underscores how strongly the shares have performed and helped keep sentiment upbeat.

Coverage noting Michael Dell’s rising wealth underscores how strongly the shares have performed and helped keep sentiment upbeat. Neutral Sentiment: Dell’s newly announced quarterly dividend supports the stock’s income profile, but it is not the main driver of the move.

Dell’s newly announced quarterly dividend supports the stock’s income profile, but it is not the main driver of the move. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by executives and directors may create some near-term caution around valuation and sentiment.

Recent insider selling by executives and directors may create some near-term caution around valuation and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Some investors are questioning whether Dell’s premium valuation leaves less room for upside after a sharp run.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. CLSA raised Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $410.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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