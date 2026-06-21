Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Stock Position Lifted by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,332 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fortem Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,529 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 263,564 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 56,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,179 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s AI server and rack-scale infrastructure business continues to gain traction, with reports of major shipments and strong demand supporting the growth narrative.

Dell’s AI server and rack-scale infrastructure business continues to gain traction, with reports of major shipments and strong demand supporting the growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to view Dell as a top AI and enterprise infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest in the stock.

Market commentary continues to view Dell as a top AI and enterprise infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Michael Dell’s rising wealth underscores how strongly the shares have performed and helped keep sentiment upbeat.

Coverage noting Michael Dell’s rising wealth underscores how strongly the shares have performed and helped keep sentiment upbeat. Neutral Sentiment: Dell’s newly announced quarterly dividend supports the stock’s income profile, but it is not the main driver of the move.

Dell’s newly announced quarterly dividend supports the stock’s income profile, but it is not the main driver of the move. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by executives and directors may create some near-term caution around valuation and sentiment.

Recent insider selling by executives and directors may create some near-term caution around valuation and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Some investors are questioning whether Dell’s premium valuation leaves less room for upside after a sharp run.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna set a $289.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $74,634,837.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,476,318 shares of company stock worth $1,490,167,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $410.00 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $288.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.62. The stock has a market cap of $264.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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