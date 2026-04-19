Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,723 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,063 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $16,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,817,783 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $330,159,000 after buying an additional 2,058,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,661,911 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $434,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,058 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16,044.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,320 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $71,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,495 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,860,710 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $219,095,000 after acquiring an additional 736,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.0% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,284,257 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 730,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.26.

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Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $4,388,215.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,469,499.02. The trade was a 74.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 35,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,647,942.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 138,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,390,835.20. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 353,611 shares of company stock worth $25,182,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $71.73 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The business's fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Key Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fuel relief from Strait of Hormuz comments — Iran said the Strait of Hormuz will remain open, triggering a steep drop in crude (WTI and Brent) and easing near‑term jet‑fuel cost pressure for airlines, which lifted Delta shares. Read More.

Fuel relief from Strait of Hormuz comments — Iran said the Strait of Hormuz will remain open, triggering a steep drop in crude (WTI and Brent) and easing near‑term jet‑fuel cost pressure for airlines, which lifted Delta shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets after Q1 — Several brokers have raised price targets and maintained buy ratings following Delta’s better‑than‑expected Q1 results and favorable commentary on premium and loyalty revenue, supporting upside sentiment. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher targets after Q1 — Several brokers have raised price targets and maintained buy ratings following Delta’s better‑than‑expected Q1 results and favorable commentary on premium and loyalty revenue, supporting upside sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks moves rating to Hold — Zacks upgraded DAL from "strong sell" to "hold," which is mild support but not a strong buy signal. Read More.

Zacks moves rating to Hold — Zacks upgraded DAL from "strong sell" to "hold," which is mild support but not a strong buy signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry M&A chatter — Ongoing discussion about consolidation among U.S. carriers (United/American rumors) can rotate investor flows across names; Delta may benefit as a standalone leader but the direct impact is indirect. Read More.

Industry M&A chatter — Ongoing discussion about consolidation among U.S. carriers (United/American rumors) can rotate investor flows across names; Delta may benefit as a standalone leader but the direct impact is indirect. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed — EVP John Laughter sold ~15,000 shares (SEC filing), which can spook some investors even if sales are for diversification or liquidity. Read More.

Insider selling disclosed — EVP John Laughter sold ~15,000 shares (SEC filing), which can spook some investors even if sales are for diversification or liquidity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector risk from Spirit distress — Reports of rising bankruptcy/liquidation risk at Spirit Airlines are weighing on sector sentiment and could create volatility for peers, including Delta. Read More.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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