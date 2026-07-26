Delta Global Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,592 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Equinix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 233.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Equinix Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,084.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $720.62 and a one year high of $1,128.68. The company has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,056.85 and a 200-day moving average of $986.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.84%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. This represents a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial raised Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,207.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,153.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

See Also

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