Delta Global Management LP Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Delta Global Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,632 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of MongoDB worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.8% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 32,831 shares of the company's stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 33.1% during the first quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 170,425 shares of the company's stock worth $41,715,000 after buying an additional 42,370 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $1,304,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company's stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $405.35.

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MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $298.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1,222.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock's 50-day moving average is $336.75 and its 200-day moving average is $320.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $198.47 and a one year high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total value of $15,326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,727.92. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,929,438.50. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,746 shares of company stock valued at $47,343,538. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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