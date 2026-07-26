Delta Global Management LP Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Delta Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 257.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,523 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,769 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Datadog were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.47, for a total transaction of $3,343,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,980.12. The trade was a 45.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $13,868,322.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 509,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,142,238.20. This represents a 9.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,396,309 shares of company stock worth $317,712,002 over the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.68.

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Datadog Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $246.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.65, a P/E/G ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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