Delta Global Management LP Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in AECOM $ACM

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,183 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 62.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company's stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ACM. Barclays cut their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACM

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $70.68 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.52. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.AECOM's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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