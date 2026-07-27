Delta Global Management LP Purchases New Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,205 shares of the footwear maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 119,503 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $41.85 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.85 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

NIKE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $803,439.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,681.94. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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