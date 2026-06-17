Delta Global Management LP Sells 158,462 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Delta Global Management LP trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,373 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 158,462 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $52,667,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $246.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at $129,242,432.13. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services is expanding its AI and cloud ecosystem, including a new collaboration that brings Dun & Bradstreet’s Commercial Graph into Amazon Quick to improve AI-driven sales, marketing, and finance workflows.

Amazon Web Services is expanding its AI and cloud ecosystem, including a new collaboration that brings Dun & Bradstreet’s Commercial Graph into Amazon Quick to improve AI-driven sales, marketing, and finance workflows. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s long-term growth story is being reinforced by continued AI infrastructure spending, including a multi-billion-dollar data center expansion in Missouri and broader capex plans that signal confidence in AWS demand.

Amazon’s long-term growth story is being reinforced by continued AI infrastructure spending, including a multi-billion-dollar data center expansion in Missouri and broader capex plans that signal confidence in AWS demand. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its Buy rating on Amazon, and other recent commentary highlights Wall Street’s bullish view with significant upside still implied for AMZN.

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating on Amazon, and other recent commentary highlights Wall Street’s bullish view with significant upside still implied for AMZN. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to point to Amazon’s strong fundamentals, including its recent earnings beat, solid revenue growth, and improving profitability, as reasons the stock can keep outperforming over time.

Analysts and investors continue to point to Amazon’s strong fundamentals, including its recent earnings beat, solid revenue growth, and improving profitability, as reasons the stock can keep outperforming over time. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is also getting attention from the space-investing theme, as some market commentary argues its Project Leo satellite network could become a long-term growth opportunity, though it is still early-stage and not a near-term earnings driver.

Amazon is also getting attention from the space-investing theme, as some market commentary argues its Project Leo satellite network could become a long-term growth opportunity, though it is still early-stage and not a near-term earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Reports say the FTC has drafted a complaint against Amazon over alleged misleading ad pricing and disclosures, which could lead to a lawsuit, settlement, or billions of dollars in civil penalties.

Reports say the FTC has drafted a complaint against Amazon over alleged misleading ad pricing and disclosures, which could lead to a lawsuit, settlement, or billions of dollars in civil penalties. Negative Sentiment: Some investor commentary also notes that Amazon has faced pressure from higher AI and infrastructure spending, which can weigh on near-term margins even if it supports longer-term growth.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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