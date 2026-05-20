Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $31.84 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,709 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 5.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $279.06.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8%

NVDA stock opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $236.54. The company's 50 day moving average price is $194.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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