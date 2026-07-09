Demars Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 114.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises 0.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. CLSA upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $431.97 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $344.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.76. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The stock has a market cap of $279.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 36,982 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.52, for a total value of $15,181,850.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,117,158.52. The trade was a 71.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 63,204 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.52, for a total value of $25,946,506.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,167 shares in the company, valued at $12,384,156.84. This represents a 67.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,055,405 shares of company stock worth $1,471,039,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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