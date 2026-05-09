Denali Advisors LLC Buys 54,428 Shares of SM Energy Company $SM

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 54,428 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of SM Energy worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 10,461.5% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the energy company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SM Energy by 316.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,200 shares of the energy company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company's stock.

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SM Energy Stock Up 1.1%

SM stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SM Energy Company has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.42. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.45%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from SM Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SM Energy's payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised SM Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.62.

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SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also

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