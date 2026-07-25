DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,977,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 578,700 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises 1.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.49% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $34,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Barclays decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "sell" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of XRAY opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The stock's 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian T. Gladden bought 9,985 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $100,049.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 61,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,726.98. The trade was a 19.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Barber bought 15,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,929.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $552,716.84. This represents a 37.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders bought 35,160 shares of company stock worth $351,179. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DENTSPLY SIRONA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DENTSPLY SIRONA wasn't on the list.

While DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here