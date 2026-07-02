Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys Shares of 884,418 Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 884,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,895,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.11% of Cactus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cactus alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cactus by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company's stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Cactus by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,685 shares of the company's stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Cactus by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 226,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,835 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan Semple sold 10,206 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $577,863.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,667,119.28. This represents a 25.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $678,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $904,554.30. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company's stock.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $388.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.42 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.17%.The firm's revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cactus's payout ratio is 52.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cactus from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cactus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cactus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHD

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cactus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cactus wasn't on the list.

While Cactus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here