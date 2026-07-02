Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $77.78 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 229.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,559 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 666,746 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up about 1.5% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.28% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $77,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company's stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average is $80.31. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $69.21 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $321.97 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 69.44% and a net margin of 13.40%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,495,907.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,297,803.32. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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