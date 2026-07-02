Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,238 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 34,876 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $41,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 692.5% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 95,811 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 83,721 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 863.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,823 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 491,883 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $954,405,000 after purchasing an additional 928,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,185,160 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $157,294,000 after purchasing an additional 52,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.32.

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Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $139.57 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $165.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.16 and a 200 day moving average of $141.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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