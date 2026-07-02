Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Takes $27.41 Million Position in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500,029 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $27,407,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Columbia Sportswear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,493 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $105,859,000 after acquiring an additional 96,260 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,128 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $63,967,000 after purchasing an additional 190,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,123 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $60,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 589,882 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 119,354 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Columbia Sportswear from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Sportswear

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $81,387.96. Following the sale, the director owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,842.40. This trade represents a 13.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $281,992.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 132,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,994,949.20. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,559 shares of company stock valued at $639,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 3.0%

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $69.06.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.98%.The firm had revenue of $779.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $758.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Columbia Sportswear's payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report).

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