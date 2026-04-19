Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 96,236 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,946 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 96,236 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.23% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $24,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,853,302 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,421,407,000 after purchasing an additional 758,190 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,223,725 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $647,679,000 after buying an additional 568,581 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 920,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,665,000 after buying an additional 526,212 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,804,114 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $161,757,000 after buying an additional 316,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 296,963 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,626,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $101.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PNW opened at $104.06 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.55%.The company's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

Further Reading

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