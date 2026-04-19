Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,949 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up approximately 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $37,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.0%

STX stock opened at $547.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $72.62 and a 12 month high of $553.57. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $422.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The firm's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total transaction of $2,434,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,908.46. The trade was a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,223 shares of company stock worth $46,711,217. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $480.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $494.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

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