Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 15,854 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,647 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 15,854 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for 1.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $30,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 131.9% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $203.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $201.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.04 and a 12 month high of $204.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,845,470. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $1,016,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,184.18. The trade was a 17.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $188.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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