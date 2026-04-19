Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,230 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,066 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $27,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 3.3%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $255.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.09 and a 52 week high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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