Deutsche Bank AG Sells 772,799 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,181,321 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 772,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.39% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,135,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 24,259 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swan Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo’s CFO said the bank expects net interest income to rise this quarter and reaffirmed its full-year target of about $50 billion, which supports the case for stronger core profitability as loan growth improves. Reuters article

Wells Fargo’s CFO said the bank expects net interest income to rise this quarter and reaffirmed its full-year target of about $50 billion, which supports the case for stronger core profitability as loan growth improves. Positive Sentiment: Management also signaled mid-teens growth in its markets business for the second quarter and reiterated its NII guidance, reinforcing investor confidence that Wells Fargo can deliver stable revenue momentum. MSN/Reuters article

Management also signaled mid-teens growth in its markets business for the second quarter and reiterated its NII guidance, reinforcing investor confidence that Wells Fargo can deliver stable revenue momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view WFC favorably, with one Bank of America Securities note reiterating a Buy rating and an unchanged $95 price target, suggesting attractive risk-reward if earnings execution holds. TipRanks article

Analysts continue to view WFC favorably, with one Bank of America Securities note reiterating a Buy rating and an unchanged $95 price target, suggesting attractive risk-reward if earnings execution holds. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo also highlighted support for community investment, including a $1.2 million grant to Urban Strategies Inc. for economic mobility and entrepreneurship initiatives, which is positive for reputation but likely limited in near-term stock impact. Yahoo Finance article

Wells Fargo also highlighted support for community investment, including a $1.2 million grant to Urban Strategies Inc. for economic mobility and entrepreneurship initiatives, which is positive for reputation but likely limited in near-term stock impact. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo presented at the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference, where investors typically look for updates on strategy and performance, but no major new surprise was highlighted in the headline. Seeking Alpha transcript

Wells Fargo presented at the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference, where investors typically look for updates on strategy and performance, but no major new surprise was highlighted in the headline. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage noted WFC stock underperformed the broader market on Monday, and insider selling headlines may reinforce caution among traders in the short term. MarketWatch article

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $250.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $71.93 and a 1 year high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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