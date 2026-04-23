Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD Waterhouse Canada cut its stake in Deutsche Bank by 31.6% in Q4, selling 41,613 shares and leaving 90,013 shares worth about $3.47 million.
  • Deutsche Bank beat Q4 expectations with $0.88 EPS versus $0.72 forecast and $8.99 billion in revenue versus $7.71 billion, and raised its annual dividend to $1.00 (from $0.51) payable June 2.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed and leaning cautious after Barclays downgraded DB to Equal Weight, and the consensus rating on the stock is a Hold (four Buy ratings vs. seven Holds).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,013 shares of the bank's stock after selling 41,613 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,101 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,750 shares of the bank's stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 24.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,327 shares of the bank's stock valued at $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 102,754 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $32.41 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 10.02%.The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's previous annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%.

Key Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Right Now?

Before you consider Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft wasn't on the list.

While Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Available Now: Investigating Project Prophet
Available Now: Investigating Project Prophet
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines