Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,013 shares of the bank's stock after selling 41,613 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,101 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,750 shares of the bank's stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 24.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,327 shares of the bank's stock valued at $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 102,754 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $32.41 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 10.02%.The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's previous annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%.

Key Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

Further Reading

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